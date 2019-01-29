Haich Ber Na Conjures Sinister Vibes With 'Nowhere Like It'

Haich Ber Na works alone at his Lewisham studio, finding an obscure nook and cranny of South East London to call his own.

Casting out his own unique universe, new EP 'Everywhere's Home' is set to land on October 16th.

The product of lengthy recording sessions, it's led by dark, paranoid new cut 'Nowhere Like It'.

A song that twists in and out, it started out as a jam, before plunging down into somewhere completely unexpected.

Haich Ber Na worked alone, augmented only by vocal and bass parts added by close collaborator True Diesel.

Featuring a deft sample from dancehall legend Tenor Saw - "As soon as I heard it, I knew it would fit perfectly with themes of the song" - it found Haich looping round on that loose-knit demo:

"After a few days I came back to it and downloaded an old software, Audacity, slowed the whole song down and chopped it to death. All of the gaps in the song came about this way which I’ve grown to love."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ivor Alice