Hackney Polymath John Glacier Shares 'If Anything'

UK polymath John Glacier has released her first single ‘If Anything’ alongside plans for her upcoming album 'SHILOH: Lost For Words'.

After sharing her music online but previously shying away from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, ‘If Anything’ is her official debut. It was produced by British music producer Vegyn, who has worked with the likes of Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

‘If Anything’ is atmospheric and slightly melancholic. It draws on West Coast hip-hop and has an echoey lo-fi sound that complements her effortless rapping.

Vegyn, who worked on Frank Ocean’s Blonde and Endless, will also produce 'SHILOH: Lost For Words'. The project will be released on July 30th and is John Glacier’s official album debut.

John Glacier has a reputation for being enigmatic and elusive. Previously, the Hackney-based artist has released music on SoundCloud and featured in music by Ragz Originale and Babyfather. She was also part of fellow east London rapper LYAM’s track ‘Origami’ alongside Shygirl. LYAM (also known as loveyouinthemorning) has called John Glacier one of the best female lyricists in the UK.

Words: Rebecca Sibley

Photo Credit: Udoma Janssen

