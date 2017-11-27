Hackney Council Curb Licenses For New Bars, Venues

Hackney Council has approved a controversial curb to licenses awarded to new bars, venues, and clubs.

Resident Advisor reports that a meeting by the council last night (July 18th) saw the plan give unanimous approval, and will launch shortly.

The move was opposed by business-owners and local residents, with the We Love Hackney campaign underlining the area's creative vitality.

In the run up to the vote We Love Hackney shared a potent statement, setting out their arguments in a detailed yet easy to follow fashion.

We have less than 24 hours to save #hackney nightlife. Here's our open letter to Hackney councillors asking them to keep our borough diverse, independent and fun. Write to your councillor here: https://t.co/SpgjAX8fbS #welovehackney pic.twitter.com/BXfo0lbhoz — We Love Hackney (@WeLoveHackney) July 18, 2018

The move means that any new nightlife propositions will start with an 11pm license for weekdays, and 12am license at weekends - all outdoor areas must close at 10pm.

Residents and business-owners contacted London night mayor Amy Lamé, who responded with the following:

Local authorities are responsible for licensing decisions, not the @mayoroflondon or the @nightczar. If you would like more information, here is a link to the Licensing Act 2003 https://t.co/2dg1VOr4x6 — amy lamé (@amylame) July 18, 2018

