HAAi Signs To Mute, Shares New 'Systems Up, Windows Down' EP

HAAi has signed to Mute, sharing new EP 'Systems Up, Windows Down' in the process.

The Australian born DJ first arrived in London as a member of a shoegaze band, before deciding to immerse herself in club culture.

Making her name with an acclaimed residency at Brixton's Phonox, HAAi then revealed an aptitude for original production.

Remixing Daniel Avery, she was drawn into the orbit of Mute, who have swooped to claim her signature.

New EP 'Systems Up, Windows Down' is out now, and it very much seals the deal with the iconic label.

She says: “I'm really excited about being part of Mute, it blows my mind to think I have the support and encouragement to do all the things I would like to do and maybe I wouldn't have had the confidence to do on my own.”

Check out a visualiser for EP cut '6666' below:

Check out the full EP here...

Catch HAAi at Bristol's Motion on January 25th.

Photo Credit: Imogene Barron

