HAAi Drops 'It's Something We Can All Learn From'

HAAi has shared new single 'It's Something We Can All Learn From' - tune in now.

The Australian born selector had an incredible 2018, finishing her sought after Phonox residency in South London and releasing her ‘Motorik Voodoo Bush Doof Musik’ EP.

Set to kick off a Radio 1 residency on March 17th, HAAi has celebrated by sharing a rather special new track.

Emerging from his non-stop lifestyle, 'It's Something We Can All Learn From' utilises field recordings from North Africa, while it was completed on a series of train and plane journey.

All vocal snippets and bursts of electronic colour, the track feels informed by club tropes but as ever with HAAi these are vastly re-purposed.

She comments: "This track was made from field recordings from Marrakech. I made it whilst in airports, on planes n trains around Europe recently. I felt like making something fun n fruity for the early hours in the club and here it is…"

Tune in now.

Catch HAAi at Mick's Garage, London on March 16th.

