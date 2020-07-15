HAAi Announces New Four Tracker 'Put Your Head Above The Parakeets'

HAAi will release new EP 'Put Your Head Above The Parakeets' on September 11th.

The producer signed to Mute earlier in the year, sharing her fantastic 'Systems Up, Windows Down' EP in the process.

New EP 'Put Your Head Above The Parakeets' follows, and it's a wide-ranging four tracker from the London based Australian.

Out on September 11th, it's led by the tripped (almost) title cut, while EP highlight 'Rotating In Unison' was made "to highlight beauty and coexistence as we all rotate around the sun. To try and remember beauty and calm in a time of uncertainty and unrest, even for just a few minutes..."

She explains: "'Head Above The Parakeets' is an obvious play on words. To signify the feeling of risk, apprehension and being exposed in what you create."

"This video was made from footage from some of my favourite festivals and shows over the past year, some of my own visuals and some that were made for my 2019 Sonar show by INSRT. It’s a nostalgic, psychedelic nod to the job and people I love so much and a reaction to the whirlwind that was my life for the past couple of years."

"Thank you to Duncan Jacob (Duncographic) for the bulk of the footage from Let Them Eat Cake earlier this year."

Check out 'Head Above The Parakeets' below.

Photo Credit: Imogene Von Barron

