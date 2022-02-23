HAAi Announces Debut Album 'Baby, We're Ascending'

HAAi will release her debut album 'Baby, We're Ascending' on May 27th.

The Australian born producer sits in a lane of her own, blending up-front techno, her shoegaze heritage, and left-field electronics.

Out on May 27th, long-awaited debut album 'Baby, We're Ascending' draws all these ideas together into one place.

Guests include Jon Hopkins, Alexis Taylor, Kai-Isaiah Jamal and Obi Franky, with HAAi commenting...

Getting this album out of my head and computer was quite the cathartic experience. ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’ is a hyperactive journey that feels like a real reflection of who I am. I’m so proud of every second of it. Of all the experimentation as well as the collaborators. It was made with great love and care. I hope you enjoy.

New song 'Bodies Of Water' is online now, with HAAi embodying fluid, nimble creativity on a track that touches on frosted melody while also delivery soundsystem frameworks.

Tune in now.

TRACKLIST:

Channels

Pigeon

Barron

Bodies Of Water

Human Sound (feat. Kai-Isaiah Jamal & Obi Franky)

Louder Always Better

Biggest Mood Ever (feat. Alexis Taylor)

AM FM

I’ve Been Thinking A Lot Lately

Purple Jelly Disc (feat. Obi Franky)

Baby, We’re Ascending (feat. Jon Hopkins)

Orca Tardigrade

