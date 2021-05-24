H3000 - Luke Steele, Jarrad Rogers - Announce Debut Album Plans

Future-pop duo H3000 will release their self-titled debut album on September 17th.

The songwriting pairing - Luke Steele (Empire Of The Sun, The Sleepy Jackson) and Jarrad Rogers (who has worked with Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey) - signalled their arrival with some fantastic singles.

New single 'Running' is out now, the follow up to their other-worldly March release 'July Heat', and these drops illustrate the depth of their musicality.

Taken from their incoming album, 'Running' is perhaps one of the most personal sons H3000 wrote during their studio sessions.

Luke Steele comments: “Words are very powerful; they hold poison or peace, hope or heartbreak. The song 'Running' talks about taming the tongue and understanding the strength it has.”

For his part, Jarrad Rogers adds: "'Running' is special to me because it was one of the first records Luke and I collaborated on. I still remember getting a rough vocal through from Luke, pressing play, and by the time I'd heard the chorus, I was in such awe that I’d thrown my phone to the other side of the room."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Collider

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.