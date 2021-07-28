HĒIR Shares Bubblegum Bop 'Nobody Wants Me'

London based pop riser HĒIR returns with addictive new single 'Nobody Wants Me'.

Born in Russia, she followed her parents to Italy, where she began immersing herself in cutting edge fashion, and outsider creativity.

Now located in London, the songwriter's debut EP arrived two months into the pandemic, a fraught landscape that meant it didn't quite gain the following it deserved.

All that is set to change, though - with the relaxing of restrictions comes a new single, and a fresh burst of confidence.

Fudasca is on production for 'Nobody Wants Me', a delicious piece of bubblegum pop with an addictive melody.

"I was having a hard time writing again after the pandemic hit," she recalls. "Everybody’s attention was somewhere else, it was on survival and existential crisis, anxiety for the future and for our beloved ones. I couldn’t write a good song until ‘Nobody wants me’.I wrote it on my close friend’s couch one afternoon and It was the first time in a long time that I thought: OK this hits right, I maaaaybe still got it."

The lyrics deal with social platforms, and our constant digitally-driven comparison points - it's not good for our mental health, or our self-image.

Moving through the photography lens, 'Nobody Wants Me' is a plea forwards independence and self-evaluation. She adds:

"'Nobody Wants Me' came after years of realising everybody wants what they see on a filtered platform. Everybody wants the happy life you showcase and that perfect version of ourselves we all portray. It’s when real life hits that sometimes people don’t stay. Everyone’s there for the party and nobody’s there for the clean up."

"We are all so complex, there’s no such thing as complicated or not complicated, the more we experience the more we come with a history and not everybody is willing to understand and hold your hand through it all. Everyone wants you but they want the idea they have of you. I partnered up with Fudasca on this track sent the demo to him and he jumped on it immediately. It basically become a LIGHTWEIGHT HAPPY song with a bit of a sad subject."

HĒIR adds: "Basically the metaphor of how we feel vs how people see us."

Check it out now.

