Hôy la's Chilling 'ice02' Owes A Debt To Japanese Culture

Nothing comes quickly for Ingri Høyland.

The Norwegian based artist is constantly developing her aesthetic, finessing her sound, and it's a process that has taken her across the globe.

Wrapping her inventive ideas around the Hôy la moniker, the Copenhagen-based Norwegian artist has shared a slim series of potent singles.

Recently visiting Asia, Hôy la was struck by Japanese life and culture, with the country making a deep and lasting impression on her.

Returning to her studio, she began crafting icy, brooding pop sculptures, ones that she hoped would echo the nature of her Japanese experiences.

'iceo2' comes close to this. She comments:

“I’ve previously dedicated my videos to Japense architecture and art, and this one evolves around my fascination for the Japanese lifestyle. When I got back from my Japan tour, I was so inspired. It's all a bit dystopian I guess, but so am I.”

Crunching electronics rubbing against her emphatic vocal, 'iceo2' feels alien but utterly addictive, and it comes with an ambition video.

The clip takes to those same Japanese streets, with Hôy la saying: “It's just like cyborg ICEY, it seems like all of them are fighting against there own narrative. They look so exhausted, but keep going.”

Tune in now.

