HÆLOS Share New Single 'Boy / Girl'

HÆLOS picks apart the flaws of modern relationships on new single 'Boy / Girl'.

The group's new album 'Any Random Kindness' lands on May 10th, accompanied by a series of high profile live shows.

Recorded at Baltic Studios in East London and at their home studio, it finds the band looking inwards, looking at their component parts in a fresh way.

New single 'Boy / Girl' emerged in the same week as Valentine's, and it looks at the very modern anxieties social media can prompt in a relationship.

It's about the retreat inwards, a cry for connection that aims for the personal, the humane, while utilising digital sonics.

The band explain: "'Boy / Girl' was one of the first songs we finished writing for 'Any Random Kindness'. It's about the breakdown of a relationship in the digital age and a retreat into the comforts of technology. A conversation between a boy and a girl filled with all the feelings of sadness and frustration at their inability to connect."

Tune in now.

Catch HÆLOS at London's EartH on May 16th.

