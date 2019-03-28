HÆLOS Invite You To Their 'End Of World Party'

HÆLOS have shared their new single 'End Of World Party' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'Any Random Kindness' lands on May 10th, with their sparkling pop mixture expanding into fresh areas.

From touching ballads through to scenes of absolute euphoria, HÆLOS have a rich sense of emotional language.

'End Of The World Party' is driven by that hip-hop leaning breakbeat, a kind of Golden Age homage built around their stellar 21st century pop chassis.

The band's Arthur Delaney explains: "'End Of World Party' went through a few different versions, and then we took things from other songs and these new melodies materialised that we ran with. There's a lot of fun production in it."

Band mate Lotti Benardout elaborates: "It's a bit more tongue-in-cheek than some of the other tracks on the record. We're all humans in the end—you often need to turn yourself off from the news and enjoy the moment."

Tune in now.

Catch HÆLOS at London's EartH on May 16th.

