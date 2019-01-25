Hælos Introduce New Album 'Any Random Kindness'

Hælos are set to release new album 'Any Random Kindness' on May 10th.

The band's debut album 'Full Circle' arrived in 2016, a dank, trip hop fuelled full length that carried a precocious pop edge.

Retreating to London's Baltic Studios, recruiting an extra member - Daniel Vildósola - and new producer Orlando Leopard along the way.

Sessions pushed the group to the brink, we're told, but Hælos persevered, and their new track is quite the dazzler.

Online now, the hypnotic colours in 'Kyoto' are matched by a lucid, hallucinogenic video, one you can catch below.

'Any Random Kindness' will be released on May 10th.

