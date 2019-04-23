HÆLOS Chart Patient Creative Evolution On 'Another Universe'

London alt-pop auteurs HÆLOS set themselves adrift in outer space with 'Another Universe'.

The band have spent time crafting the follow up to 2016's 'Full Circle', with new album 'Any Random Kindness' arriving later this year.

Impacting on May 10th, the record will be accompanied by an intimate Rough Trade East show before HÆLOS play a sold out date at London's EartH venue.

New song 'Another Universe' is a potent preview, with their patient creative evolution pushing each note to its outermost boundary.

Caught in zero gravity, it's a lengthy alt-pop discourse, experimental but sharply melodic in its execution.

Tune in now.

Catch HÆLOS at the following shows:

May

15 London Rough Trade East

16 London EartH (Hackney Arts Centre) SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Jeff Hahn

