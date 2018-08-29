Gypsyfingers Share Bubbly New Single 'Hey Maria'

Gypsyfingers hinges on the creative chemistry that runs between two people.

A stripped down but ultimately ambitious project, their music filters together pop and underground elements, throwing in some folk along the way.

The group - songwriter Victoria Coghlan and producer Luke Oldfield - have toured extensively this summer, with their fresh-sounding, wholly natural music finding a rapt audience.

New single 'Hey Maria' comes at exactly the right time. Nailing that live energy, it's a snappy number complete with incisive chorus and rapturous middle eight.

On the motivation behind Hey Maria, Gypsyfingers share:

“I wrote 'Hey Maria' on a beach in France road-tripping with my friend Maria. We met in a taxi at 3am in Paris and became best friends even though we couldn't speak each other's language! It’s a song about friendship, growing up and living in the moment...”

Tune in now.

Catch Gypsyfingers at London's Hospital Club on September 19th.

