Gwenno's 'Tresor' Asks Powerful Questions On Human Nature

Gwenno has shared her new single 'Tresor'.

The Welsh artist's new album 'Tresor' is out on July 1st, a typically complex, insightful document.

The title track is now online, and it contains a bravura lyrical performance from Gwenno, who sings: "Do you want a crown upon your head and a woman at your feet? / Do I want to fill a room with all of my will and feel ashamed?"

A song that asks powerful questions on human nature, 'Tresor' seems to find balance but re-asserting Gwenno's creative roots.

She comments: "'Tresor' is a song questioning what makes us human, and the conscious choice that we have to either have a positive or negative impact on our environment and everything around us. We live in a chaotic world and what impacts on our ability to make positive decisions is largely circumstantial, the song is about trying to connect with our ability to do the right thing at a point where everything is in-flux, in crisis, and the foundation of our society is changing. How do we connect with our responsibilities and instinct to commit to the collective in a largely individualistic society? 'Tresor' is an homage to an older, analog world, the soundtracks to European cinema, and a final fair farewell to the 20th Century."

A full video is online now, and it has a scrapbook feel. Gwenno adds: "The video is a scrapbook of sorts, these are moments that I've filmed over the past couple of years — my week recording in St Ives in 2020, our first lockdown at home in 2021, some Super8 clips from the Tresor film shot by Clare Marie Bailey. It stars my good friends Edward Rowe (Bait, The Witcher) and Pinar Ögün (Keeping Faith, Fflam) as Anima and Animus, and I've edited it to reflect the collage approach that I take to writing music, and to Rhys Edwards and mine’s recording process. We record everything at home, without the time-restrictions of studios and session musicians, it's a very DIY approach and I think that this video reflects that honestly."

Tune in now.

- - -