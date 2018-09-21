Gwenno Shares Short Film 'Le Kov, a landscape...'

Gwenno has shared beautiful new short film Le Kov, a landscape.

The songwriter's bewitching new album 'Le Kov' was released earlier in the year, taking her synth-clad songwriting in a Cornish direction.

Embracing the language and culture of this ancient area of Britain, Gwenno transported them into the future, on an artistic, politicised trip.

Clash spoke to Gwenno at the time, and she's set to take 'Le Kov' back out on the road this October.

Constructed in collaboration with filmmaker Steve Glashier, new short film Le Kov, a landscape... is beautifully shot.

She says:

"Here's a contemporary visual document exploring what truth and myth is, what Le Kov is about - where we're at, and how we got here. A collaboration between Steve Glashier and I, exploring landscape and a sense of place. A postcard of the now that may one day be forgotten, so let's enjoy the moment before it disappears." 'Le Kov, a landscape...'

Tune in now.

October

12 Bristol Thekla

13 Manchester Yes

17 Cardiff Swn Festival, Tramshed

18 London Islington Assembly Hall

19 Southampton The Loft

20 Falmouth Falmouth University

21 Exeter Exeter Uni

27 Dublin Metropolis Festival

