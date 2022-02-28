Gwenno Announces New Album 'Tresor'

Welsh artist Gwenno will release new album 'Tresor' on July 1st.

The new album is the songwriter's third to date, and it marks a turn towards the personal, with Gwenno turning inwards.

Crafted in St Ives, Cornwall before being completed at her home studio in Cardiff, 'Tresor' pivots between pointed synth pop and psychedelic textures.

A record framed by her experiences of motherhood, the incoming LP is led by new song 'An Stevel Nowydh (The New Room)'.

A glorious listen, the song is accompanied by beautiful visuals, which point to a larger incoming project.

Gwenno comments...

'An Stevel Nowydh (The New Room)' is a song about finding yourself somewhere entirely new and realising that you’re completely lost, and acknowledging that the only thing to do in an existential crisis is to don your favourite hat and dance!

The short is part of a longer film that I've created with Anglesey-born filmmaker Clare Marie Bailey due to be revealed this summer. It was shot on Super 8 in Bryn Celli Ddu, Mynydd Parys, and Porth Ia (St Ives) during Summer 2021, it was edited by Joan Pope and stars the incomparable Eddie Ladd as 'Greddf' (Instinct).

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. An Stevel Nowydh

2. Anima

3. Tresor

4. N.Y.C.A.W

5. Men An Toll

6. Ardamm

7. Kan Me

8. Keltek

9. Tonnow

10. Porth La

Photo Credit: Claire Marie Bailey

