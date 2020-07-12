Gwen Stefani Taps Into Her Roots For 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'

Gwen Stefani has shared her new single 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'.

The singer's former band No Doubt was steeped in SoCal's ska-punk scene, and this energy fuels her new release.

Out now, 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' is the sound of Gwen tapping back into her roots, blending 2k20 pop tropes with some new tropical flavours.

It's a neat, ultra-catchy release, one that finds Gwen Stefani remaining true to herself - check out the lyric 'I already gave you bananas' referencing the 2005 smash 'Hollaback Girl'.

Gwen Stefani comments...

“This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It’s a fun, light-hearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy. The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae.”

“I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me...”

Tune in now.

