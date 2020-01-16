Guy Andrews Prepares New Album 'Permanence'

English producer Guy Andrews will release new album 'Permanence' on September 16th.

The project was seemingly inspired by "a period of positive personal growth", while also tackling areas of loss and grief.

Typically exacting, Guy Andrews' production work incorporates new elements, while an ambient take on 'Permanence' is due later in the year.

The record lands on September 16th through Houndstooth, and it's led by a prologue piece titled 'Twenty Seven Inches Of Mercury'.

Guy explains: "'Permanence' is a body of work inspired by and written during a period of positive personal growth, as much as it is of loss and grief. It is a body of work that symbolises and articulates the constant evolution of relationships, people and places, that are essentially non-permanent fixtures, but can amalgamate to form a wider sense of permanence in life."

"The concept of change is significant here, in that, permanence can be a dynamic framework that change can operate within."

