Guvna B Samples A UKG Classic On 'Battle'

London rapper Guvna B has shared his new single 'Battle'.

The track shares a sample from Wookie's all-out UKG classic of the same name, and that garage spring packs the song with infectious energy.

It's much more than a 2-step bouncer, though, with Guvna B's lyricism taking things a little deeper.

Recently discussing aspects of mental health and identity in his podcast series The Loss Tapes, 'Battle' is about facing up to life's challenges.

Soulful and delivered with real intense, 'Battle' is a sublime blend of UKG layered production and Guvna B's potent lyricism.

He shares...

“I feel life is about constantly overcoming battles. It's a theme I noticed at a young age. From my parents coming over to England from Ghana and battling to give their kids a good life, right down to me trying to give my newborn son that too.”

“We're all battling something, and I hope this reminds people that we can overcome that.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.