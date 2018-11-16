GURU's 'Consumer Helpline' Is A Stark Introduction

Brighton's streets are swarming with bands - some good, some bad, and some excellent.

Place GURU in this latter camp. Already a potent live force, their early demos caused a stir on SoundCloud, sending ripples through the DIY underground.

Debut single - proper - 'Consumer Helpline' is a stark, electrifying piece of Brutalist indie rock, worth comparing to those initial Shame cuts or even elements of the Fat Whites.

Picking apart modern relationships in an era of hyper-capitalism, it reminds us of everyone from Wire to Sports Team, that kind of barbed, deeply British take on art-punk.

Racing towards a cliff-edge climax, 'Consumer Helpline' marks GURU out as a band to keep a firm watch on in 2019.

Tune in now.

