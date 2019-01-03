GURU Share New Burner 'Suntrap'

Brighton risers GURU have shared their explosive new single 'Suntrap' - tune in now.

The band made their mark with debut single 'Consumer Helpline' a few months back, a stunning blast of Brutalist indie rock.

New single 'Suntrap' races past the starting line before you've even got time to blink, an endless flood of guitar sludge gushing into your ears.

Oddly catchy, it harnesses their needle-in-the-red live energy while locating some form of intense studio precision.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sophie ‘Benj’ Benjafield

