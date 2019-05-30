Gurr Channel Deadly Glamour With 'Bye Bye'

German two-piece Gurr channel deadly glamour with new video 'Bye Bye'.

The band's potent 2016 album 'In My Head' won acclaim across Europe and beyond, a deliciously minimalist piece of dirty noise pop.

New EP 'She Says' dropped last month, a fantastic high octane return that exemplified the group's stripped down approach.

Reminiscent of everyone from early Dum Dum Girls through to Jesus and Mary Chain, there's a raw sense of lo-fi guitar thrills to their songwriting.

The video for new cut 'Bye Bye' was prompted by their time in LA, and it's directed by close friend Nick Morr of Gothic Tropic.

Gurr comment...

"We both spent some time in LA recently but barely had time to hang out or film something, as we were visiting friends. However, Nick Morr, who we know from his touring with Gothic Tropic, offered to put together some suitable visuals for us. It definitely has a funny charm to it - the Mexican candles and voyeuristic TV paired with leisure time 80's LA - the perfect lyric video for this song."

Tune in now.

Catch Gurr at the following shows:

July

27 Oxford Truck Festival

October

11 London Lexington - tickets

