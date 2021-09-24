Guns N' Roses Share Brand New Song 'Hard Skool'

Guns N' Roses have shared their new single 'Hard Skool'.

The band are leafing through the vaults, and recently shared new song 'ABSUЯD.' - their first new release in over a decade.

'ABSUЯD.' was a re-worked version of a song laid down for 'Chinese Democracy', and the semi-mythical album seemingly has more fruit to bear.

New single 'Hard Skool' also evolved during those sessions, before lying on the cutting room floor for a decade.

Online now, it's a crunchy hard rocker with some inimitable vocals from Axl Rose - not their finest, but equally, far from their worst.

