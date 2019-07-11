Guns N' Roses Are Working On A Children's Book

Guns N' Roses are working on a new children's book.

The band were set to tour throughout 2020, but sadly coronavirus has stopped their stadium rock juggernaut in its tracks.

Instead, Guns N' Roses - once dubbed The Most Dangerous Band On The Planet - have teamed up with novelist James Pattern for a children's book.

The novel follows the adventures of Maya and Natalia Rose, the niece and daughter of Guns N’ Roses manager Fernando Lebeis, who have grown up as members of the band's touring party.

Available from September 1st, Sweet Child O' Mine was penned by James Patterson and features numerous references to the band's work and lyrics.

Order it HERE.

