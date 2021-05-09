Cult hardcore group Gulch are splitting up.

The West Coast hardcore group broke out last year, releasing their storming album 'Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress'.

Garnering acclaim and a cult following, the promise of lockdown receding and shows continuing placed them at the forefront of a new wave of progressive hardcore.

Sadly, it's not to be. Having previously touted the idea of splitting, Gulch seem to be going through with this - shows this month will be their last.

As guitarist Cole Kakimoto puts it: "[I'm] ready to rock with my best friends a few more times."