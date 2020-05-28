Gucci Mane Shares Lil Baby Collaboration 'Both Sides'

Rap figure Gucci Mane is set to have a busy summer.

The pivotal hip-hop artist will release a new mixtape, with 'GUCCI MANE PRESENTS: SO ICEY SUMMER' landing on July 3rd.

New single 'Both Sides' is out now, with Gucci sharing the mic with much-hyped lyricist Lil Baby.

Joe Yung Spike steers the visuals, while Gucci has also detailed plans for his second album.

Out on October 13th, The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness aims to "touch people who are going through something... It's not going to be easy. But study these words, and put them into action. I want this book to keep you motivated."

Check out 'Both Sides' below.

