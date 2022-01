Gucci Mane links with Lil Durk combine on new single 'Rumors'.

Gucci Mane made his return in 2021, sharing the blockbuster album 'Ice Daddy'.

Advancing his hugely successful creative empire, 'Ice Daddy' seemed to solidify the Gucci Mane brand for a new generation.

Out now, 'Rumors' finds the trap star linking with Lil Durk, keeping the creativity flowing.

A punchy return, the collaboration feels totally natural, the two working in sync with one another.

Check out the visuals now.

- - -