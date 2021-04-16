Gruff Rhys Shares Dreamy New Video For 'Can't Carry On'

Gruss Rhys is a true original.

An artist who has walked his own path for decades now, his artist wandering recently took him to the rim of a volcano.

Incoming album 'Seeking New Gods' began life as an ad hoc biography of Mount Paektu, an active East Asian volcano, before becoming something much more.

Gruff mused on the passing of time, and the implications that those tremendous shifts can have on those who exist around the volcano's base.

Becoming more intimate and personal, the album is infused with Gruff Rhys' deft word-play and his inimitable use of melody.

New single 'Can't Carry On' leads the way, recorded - along with the rest of the album - in the Mojave Desert.

In Gruff's own words, 'Can't Carry On' is about “when reality catches up with delusion and the search for a guiding hand out of a heavy situation...”

We're able to share the dazzling video, a dream-like affair that features Gruff Rhys as a god-like figure in the sky, looking down as vast swathes of time pass underneath.

Typically imaginative, it's a riveting watch - tune in now.

