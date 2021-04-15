Gruff Rhys Shares Charming Single 'Mausoleum Of My Former Self'

Gruff Rhys has shared new single 'Mausoleum Of My Former Self' - tune in now.

The Welsh artist's new album 'Seeking New Gods' will be released on May 21st, available digitally and on vinyl.

Alongside this, Gruff Rhys has teamed with BBC Research & Development for a special immersive version of the album, which launches on release day via BBC Taster.

New single 'Mausoleum Of My Former Self' is a charming return, matching Gruff's innate grasp of psych-pop melody to a slightly downcast lyric.

A meditation on ageing, the production from Mario C is packed with light.

Gruff says the track is about “human ageing – people become different people but they’re still an avatar for who they used to be.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mark James

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.