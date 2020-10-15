Gruff Rhys Announces Resist Phony Encores! Book

Gruff Rhys has confirmed news of his Resist Phony Encores! book.

The Welsh songwriter has been working on the project for some time, with Resist Phony Encores! hitting Radio 4 and working as a stage show.

Now the project comes into hardback and paperback, with Gruff Rhys confirming the news on socials.

Available to order HERE , the first 500 copies come with a 10 piece postcard set alongside the book.

Resist Phony Encores! will be released on February 21st, with pre-orders landing before Christmas.

Here's the announce.

‘Most of what you want to read about Gruff Rhys is not going to be in this book’ Graham Erickson



Yes that right, this is an announcement that my new book



Resist Phony Encores!



Is being released via @hatandbeardbks / @AntenneBooks on February 21st, 2021 pic.twitter.com/FwZPrbZQQH — Gruff Rhys (@gruffingtonpost) October 19, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.