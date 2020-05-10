Grove Celebrates Pxssy Palace On New Single 'Sticky'

Bristol multi-disciplinary artist Grove has shared their new single 'Sticky'.

Grove has deep roots in the city's multi-faceted club culture, absorbing these sounds and re-incorporating them alongside fresh ideas.

New single 'Sticky' is a call to arms, matching half-time DNB elements to lyrics that speak about the transformative power club culture can have.

A salute to London night Pxssy Palace, it's a song about breaking down identity, and learning to process these elements in a new, open manner.

Grove comments...

"Being from small town, I knew no-one else ‘like me’ in the sense of being queer & black - which was incredibly alienating. I also found that I didn’t know of any music that celebrated or spoke about black queerness."

"This track is written about my first experience going to Pxssy Palace, a party in London run *by* queer + black femme people *for* queer + black femme people. Something which was fundamentally perspective and life changing."

Photo Credit: Luke Tubbs

