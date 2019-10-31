grouptherapy. Share Superb New Single 'raise it up!'

LA crew grouptherapy. have shared their superb new single 'raise it up!' - listen to it now.

The four-piece are a self-supporting unit, with each helping the other in their solo pursuits. Jadagrace, TJW KOI and RHEA opened the year in singular terms, but join together on a bold, group-led new release.

Out now, 'raise it up!' is a superb, sparkling, pop-edged piece of songwriting that blends their divine hooks with elements of 90s R&B.

A song about knowing your own worth, 'raise it up!' is - explains Jadagrace - “a not so subtle reminder to know your worth and require your coin! We’re leaving undervaluing yourself in the last decade. You’re that bitch and you deserve more. Raise it up!"

grouptherapy. also take care of the animated video, which harks back to the 16Bit era, channelling the force of Mega Man or Street Fighter.

Tune in now.

