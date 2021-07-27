Grouper Shares Beautiful New Song 'Unclean Mind'

Grouper returns with new single 'Unclean Mind'.

The Liz Harris led project is responsible for a singular catalogue, one that brims with hushed intensity.

2018's 'Grid of Points' was her last offering under this name, although Liz Harris did release a Nivhek album the following year.

Out now on kranky, 'Unclean Mind' is a stunning return, a superb piece of music that invites you into a solitary realm.

Little more than strummed guitar and whispered voice, few can achieve such volcanic heights with such a minimalist palette.

The work of a peerless artist, 'Unclean Mind' ends a period of silence from Liz Harris - and there's a lot more to come.

'Shade' will be released on October 22nd. Tracklist:

1. Followed the ocean

2. Unclean mind

3. Ode to the blue

4. Pale Interior

5. Disordered Minds

6. The way her hair falls

7. Promise

8. Basement Mix

9. Kelso (Blue sky)

