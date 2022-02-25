Groundbreaking Swedes MFMB Return With 'Six-Figure Income'

Sweden's MFMB signal their return with 'Six-Figure Income'.

The group are key components of the Swedish underground, with their seven-piece line up engaged in serious cranium re-arranging thanks to their heady live shows.

With a dual drummer attack, MFMB match noise rock to punk, while also absorbing askew pop elements into the recipe.

New album 'Sugar' is their first in almost a decade, and it follows on from the helter skelter impact of 2013's 'Colossus'.

Key MFMB figure Joakim Lindberg has become a singular entity in Sweden's underground scene, becoming one of the country's go-to producers.

Back in the fold, he spearheads MFMB's intense new sound, with 'Sugar' set to land in March.

'Six-Figure Income' is out now, and it displays a new-found unity within the band, an entity operating with a singular purpose.

The band comment...

"When it was decided the process of composing songs should be a completely democratic one, tensions increased further. We were not always the best of friends. Priorities changed. Members quit, then joined again. It was never easy. But we feel you can hear it on the album, how every song is a result of differing opinions fighting it out until we landed. But in the end, it's MFMB, but ringing purer than ever before."

