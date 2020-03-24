Groove Armada Share New Single 'Get Out On The Dancefloor'

Groove Armada have shared their new single 'Get Out On The Dancefloor'.

The UK dance giants have been largely silent for the past decade, but recently broke cover to reveal some exciting plans.

Tom Findlay and Andy Cato have re-united for some studio sessions, with the pair's first album in a decade incoming.

New single ‘Get Out On The Dancefloor’ is a fresh look for 2020, and it features guest vocals from Empire of the Sun and Pnau frontman Nick Littlemore.

Out now, the refreshing single comes with a slick video featuring cameo performances from Groove Armada super fans in lockdown.

The international clip features Rose McGowan, Sophie Ellis Bextor, UK drag star Davina De Campo, and a slew of TikTok names.

Tune in now.

