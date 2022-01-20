Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen Announces New Solo Album

Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen will release debut solo album 'You Belong There' on April 8th.

The songwriter's first full solo work, the record features 10 tracks, a song cycle that reintroduces a familiar voice.

Exploring adulthood and its responsibilities, 'You Belong There' is a work of personal and aesthetic evolution.

New song 'Shadow In The Frame' is online now, and there's a touch of Nick Drake in the string-laden arrangement.

A beautifully evocative work, the slight jazz flourishes to the drums give a sense of flexibility to the song, with Daniel's voice pushing it forwards.

Tune in now.

'You Belong There' will be released on April 8th; catch Daniel Rossen on tour this Spring, including a show at London's Union Chapel on May 20th.

Photo Credit: Amelia Bauer

- - -