Grimes is working on an "ethereal nu metal" album called 'Miss_Anthropocene'.

Clare Boucher has been working on new material for some time, and clearly intends 2019 to be a busy for That Sort Of Thing.

A host of projects are planned, with her incoming - as yet, we know not when - album set to be titled 'Miss_Anthropocene'.

There's no official release date, and it seems that Grimes will be approaching the next few months in as fluid a fashion as possible.

Announcing her plans on Instagram, she wrote: “It’s possible I will drop an EP or a few more singles of synth-based stuff b4 the album because its mostly ethereal nu metal (ish), and I know a lot of ppl miss the synths and whatnot...”

As for the album itself, it's a concept album that revolves around "the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world."

"It’s called 'Miss_Anthropocene'. It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil."

She added: "Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology. The first song ‘we appreciate power’, introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence."

Here's the note.

