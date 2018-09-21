Grimes Has Penned The Theme For A New Netflix Animation

Grimes has penned the theme for new Netflix animation Hilda.

The series has just been made available online, and takes its cue from Scandinavian folklore.

The animated title sequence is online now, with the series itself focussing on a blue-haired girl who travels from an enchanted wilderness to the city.

Based on the comic book by British author Luke Pearson, it's online now.

Check out the opening credits below.

I'm very excited to share the title sequence for @hildatheseries featuring original music by @Grimezsz! Here it is! Hilda debuts on Netflix tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/NGKwdur9Jn — Luke Pearson (@thatlukeperson) September 20, 2018

