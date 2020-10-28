Grimes Has Made An AI Lullaby, Says Her Baby Is "Into Radical Art"

Grimes has helped create a new AI lullaby.

The electronic artist - and new mother - has partnered with Endel on a new edition of their sleep app, and the lullaby will be filtered through to users.

According to the blurb, it provides "limited edition sleep soundscape with original music and vocals by Grimes."

"The sounds are processed by Endel Pacific technology to generate а soundscape that adapts in real-time to your location, weather, and natural light exposure. AI Lullaby is scientifically engineered to help children and adults sleep and nap better."

Grimes spoke to the New York Times about the project, explaining that she wanted to find a "better baby sleeping situation" for her five month old son.

The baby - X Æ A-XII Musk , or just 'X' as his mother calls him - is being raised creatively, she explained.

“When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines,” she said. “It’s much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation. And so I was just like, could this be more artistic? In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad. I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap."

Grimes added: "I’ve watched ‘Apocalypse Now’ and stuff with my baby. He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."

Grimes new album 'Miss_Anthropocene' was released earlier this year.

