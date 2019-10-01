Grime Artist Solo 45 Faces 22 Charges Of Rape

Grime artist Solo 45 is set to face 22 charges of rape following a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

The rapper was arrested by police last year, and took part in a hearing at Bristol Crown Court earlier today (January 10th).

Appearing under his given name of Andy Anokye, jurors at the court were told that he was a member of Boy Better Know.

Prosecuting QC Christopher Quinlan told the court that Solo 45 had “violently treated, bullied and sexually abused” four women over the period of two years.

Quinlan told the jury: “He imprisoned, physically assaulted and sexually violated and raped four women. He filmed, for posterity, a great deal of what he did.”

He later added: “We say he is a violent and controlling narcissist, a bully, a sadist who derives satisfaction and sexual pleasure from inflicting pain and suffering on women who we allege are his victims.”

Bristol Post's correspondent ran a live report from the hearing - the charges made are harrowing, but can be found in full HERE.

Solo 45 is a high-profile grime artist, whose links with Boy Better Know include session with Skepta, while he also appears on a track with Stormzy.

The rappers were referenced by the prosecuting QC, who warned: “They don’t have anything to do with this case though their names will feature”.

Andy Anokye denied all charges against him - the case continues.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.