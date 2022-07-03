Griff, Sigrid Share All-Star 'Head On Fire' Re-Work

Griff and Sigrid have shared an all-star take on new single 'Head On Fire'.

Out now, it finds the dynamic duo returning to the core text, and inviting some pivotal pop talent along for the ride.

Extending outwards, the universe 'Head On Fire' inhabits now includes King Princess, and Nordic alt-pop interlope MØ.

The new version is on now, and it's an absolute riot of forward-thinking pop energy.

King Princess comments...

“Thank you to these gorgeous gorgeous girls for asking me to come sing and play on ‘Head On Fire’. This song slaps!”

"I was so happy when Griff asked me to join on this song,” adds MØ. “I love collaborating with other women. I find the bonds I make when creating with other female artists makes me feel so empowered and it builds a sense of support and community. On top of all of that, I'm a huge fan of everyone on this song. They're all powerhouses in their own unique way and I'm super proud to be part of this collaboration."

Tune in now.

