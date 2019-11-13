Griff Shares 'Paradise' Video, New London Date

Multi-disciplinarian pop rebel Griff is on the rise.

New EP 'Mirror Talk' is an unrelenting display of originality, with her raw creativity driving her music to fresh dimensions.

Out now, her song 'Paradise' is a real stand out, and it's become a huge favourite with her online army.

A full video has been shot, and it allows Griff to display another element of her creativity.

Online now, the video for 'Paradise' comes as Griff enters final rehearsals for her first ever live show.

Playing London's Hoxton Hall on November 27th, it's set to be the start of something big.

Check out 'Paradise' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.