Griff Continues Her Precocious Rise With 'Didn't Break It Enough'

Sometimes things just work.

Griff's debut single 'Mirror Talk' was a stellar introduction, an emphatically natural fusion of electronic production, R&B textures, and wonderful pop elements.

Follow up single 'Didn't Break It Enough', though, is about when things don't work, when try as you might a situation is best left abandoned.

It's another potent statement from the 18 year old newcomer, whose subtle but striking approach finds her surging into territories new.

Out now, 'Didn't Break It Enough' is like honey on the ear, this wonderfully sweet examination of a relationship from a talent rooted in utter independence.

She comments: “I was tryna say that when things are broken they’re not supposed to work. E.g if a light bulb is broken it’s not gonna light up, but when the heart’s broken it can still love the same way and sometimes more than it did before it broke. And this one’s all me, I wrote and produced it alone sooo I do hope you like.”

Another divine moment from the Watford riser, you can check out the full video for 'Didn't Break It Enough' below.