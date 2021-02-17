Greywind's 'Am I Asleep' Has A Cinematic Quality

Irish duo Greywind are making waves in their homeland.

The sibling pairing - Steph (vocals) and Paul O'Sullivan (guitar) - fuse together blistering guitar-rooted songwriting with alt-pop elements.

New single 'Am I Asleep?' continues their ascent, with the Killarney group channeling a cinematic aesthetic.

Working with producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon), they match searing, post-punk leaning guitar lines to some moments of tender emotion.

With Steph's voice echoing into the heavens, 'Am I Asleep?' is a deeply arresting proposition indeed.

Greywind comment: "During the writing process for â€˜Am I Asleep?â€™, we were heavily inspired by movies. Weâ€™ve always aimed to bring a cinematic sound to our music and visuals, and we wanted to expand on that more than ever."

We're able to bring you first play of Greywind's new video - check it out now.