GRETA's Sci-Fi Pop Turns 'Again' Into A Glamorous Odyssey

GRETA is making waves.

The Copenhagen-based German musician - real name Greta Louise Schenk - has peppered 2020 with a string of superb singles, re-casting Nordic pop in a sci-fi gaze.

Working towards her debut album, GRETA has been spending time in the studio with Farao, who has been producing those enormously imaginative sessions.

New album 'Ardent Spring Part' hits home on September 4th, and it's led by the drifting future-facing pop of new single 'Again'.

A gorgeous return, 'Again' is GRETA at her most defiant, an attempt to break out the cycles of behaviour that define us.

She comments: "It's a song about the patterns we humans keep repeating even though we would like to break them. How we spend our entire life waiting for it to happen instead of living it."

Stine Thorbøll directs the video, a tour de force of female Nordic talent that features the likes of Helena Heinesen Rebensdorff (Brimheim), Julie Christiansen (We are the way for the cosmos to know itself), Mary Jean Moore (MARY JEAN) and Luna Matz (Takykardia).

GRETA explains...

"The video for ‘Again’ is about a transition to something new and about preparing for that change. About being afraid of uncertainty, but finding strength in each other and oneself. It is about taking its place in the world. About strength and vulnerability. It is an invitation to be with everything you are and a promise that everything is more beautiful on the other side."

Bold, and hugely imaginative, 'Again' seems to exist on its own terms, a defiantly independent piece of pop music.

Tune in now.

GRETA - Again (official video) from Celebration Records on Vimeo.

