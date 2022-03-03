Greta Isaac Asks: 'how are you not freaking out?'

Greta Isaac has shared her new single 'how are you not freaking out?' - tune in now.

The songwriter's gifts seem to find fresh ways to reconfigure familiar tropes in a deeply surprising way, locating new paths of communication.

Set to play London's Oslo venue on April 8th, her new single is set to feature on Greta's upcoming EP.

'how are you not freaking out?' is about reaching a fork in the road, and being forced to make certain decisions in your life.

Sharply poetic in its execution, the single is about unleashing frustration, and forcing yourself to stop pleasing other people, and re-frame your life around your own needs.

Written with Clash favourite Orla Gartland, 'how are you not freaking out?' starts in a tender, almost uncertain way, before growing to become a wild soundscape.

Tune in now.

- - -