Gregor McEwan Exudes Indie Pop Charm On His 'Summer Breeze' EP

Gregor McEwan has shared his new 'Summer Breeze' EP in full.

The new EP bundles together the best of his recent work, with Gregor's industrious approach to songwriting resulting in a cavalcade of indie pop ear-worms.

This latest set exudes melodic charm, with Gregor McEwan operating at his helter-skelter best.

Title song 'Summer Breeze' is a real catch, matching the sunshine of its title with some coy lyricism.

As he puts it: "'Summer Breeze' is a happy-go-lucky indie pop summer tune. Maybe it kinda sounds like The Kooks meets Ash meets The Beach Boys..."

Check out the full EP below:

