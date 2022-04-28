Greg Kozo Shares Surreal New Clip For 'The Story Of Rita Faltoyano'

Greg Kozo has shared the surreal new clip for 'The Story Of Rita Faltoyano'.

The French born producer's house-leaning electronics have a painterly touch, with Greg Kozo impacting his character on to everything he touches.

His new EP is out now, with focus track 'The Story Of Rita Faltoyano' encapsulating the unique approach of this Paris musician.

Calling to mind the buoyant vibrancy of Kid Francescoli, French 79 and Thylacine, say, it's a track fuelled by colour.

Handling the music video himself, Greg Kozo responds to the music with something glittering and surreal, a true visual feast.

He says: "This track always reminds me of somebody falling asleep in a car at night. The video is the start of a story - with these masks made with plants that I'm gonna use as a guideline on the videos for my album to come. I need to think about music and video in the same artistic process, that's why I direct, film, and cast all my music videos by myself."

Tune in now.